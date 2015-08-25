(Updates with opening and comments from U.S. Commerce
Secretary)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 25 The United States and
Mexico on Tuesday opened their first new rail link in more than
a century as part of plans to update infrastructure carrying
nearly $600 billion a year in bilateral trade, officials said.
The West Rail Bypass International Bridge connecting
Brownsville, Texas with the city of Matamoros across the border
will largely carry freight, the U.S. Commerce Department said.
Since the North American Free Trade Agreement was
implemented over 20 years ago, trade with Mexico has increased
six-fold and Mexico has become one of the biggest trading
partners with the United States, U.S. Secretary of Commerce
Penny Pritzker said.
"But the infrastructure has not improved," she told Reuters
by telephone.
"We need to have infrastructure that lives up to the
economic opportunities that are in front of both of our
countries," she said, adding the two governments have launched
other projects aimed at making trade easier.
The West Rail project broke ground in December 2010 and was
designed to expand regional transportation capacity, improve air
quality and alleviate urban congestion by re-routing rail
traffic out of the most populated areas in both border cities,
the Commerce Department said.
The new crossing comes as prominent U.S. politicians, mostly
Republicans, have called for tightening controls along the
border to prevent illicit goods from crossing and immigrants
from entering the United States illegally.
Before the new bridge opened, there were eight rail
crossings between the United States and Mexico, according to
U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
All the locations are equipped with X-ray systems that can
scan arriving rail traffic. There are also Border Patrol agents
and sniffer dogs for on-site inspections, it said.
Mexico is the third-largest bilateral goods trading partner
of the United States and the United States' second-largest goods
export market in 2013, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade
Representative.
U.S. Mexico trade increased to $592 billion in 2014 with
nearly $1.5 billion of goods crossing between the two countries
each day, the Commerce Department said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)