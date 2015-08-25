By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 25 The United States and
Mexico, which have nearly $600 billion in annual trade, will
launch on Tuesday the first new rail link between the two
countries in more than a century, in the Texas border city of
Brownsville, officials said.
The West Rail Bypass International Bridge will connect
Brownsville with Matamoros, its neighboring city across the
border, and will carry freight between the two countries, the
U.S. Commerce Department said.
"The West Rail project, which broke ground in December
2010, was designed to expand regional transportation capacity,
improve air quality and alleviate urban congestion by re-routing
rail traffic out of the most populated areas in both border
cities," it said.
There are currently eight rail crossings between the United
States and Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border
Protection.
All the locations are equipped with X-ray systems that can
scan arriving rail traffic. There are also Border Patrol agents
and sniffer dogs for on-site inspections, it said.
The new crossing comes as prominent U.S. politicians, mostly
Republicans, have called for tightening controls along the
border to cut down on illegal immigrants and illicit goods
entering the country.
Mexico is the third-largest bilateral goods trading partner
of the United States, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade
Representative.
