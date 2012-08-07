WASHINGTON Aug 7 The United States on Tuesday
targeted three Belize-based associates of Mexico's most-wanted
man, cocaine king Joaquin Guzman, by freezing their U.S. assets
as well as those of five of his companies including a banana
farm, grocery store and marina.
The U.S. Treasury accused John Zabaneh, his nephew Dion
Zabaneh and Daniel Moreno of being key associates of Guzman, who
is the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel. Americans and U.S.
companies are now prohibited from doing business with the three
Belize men and the five companies controlled by Zabaneh and
Moreno.
Guzman and the Sinaloa Cartel have been identified by the
United States as significant foreign narcotics traffickers under
the U.S. Kingpin Act.
The companies blacklisted on Tuesday are Mayan King,
Mid-South Investments, Crown Paradise Enterprises, Belize
Chemicals and D's Supermarket Company.
Guzman, nicknamed "El Chapo," escaped a Mexican prison in a
laundry cart in 2001 to become the country's most high profile
trafficker.