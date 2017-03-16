BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexico demands reciprocity in its refined sugar-for-fructose trade with the United States and it is unfair to "punish" its sugar industry, the agriculture minister said on Thursday, at a time of tensions over the pace of Mexican sugar shipments north.
Agriculture Minister Jose Calzada stopped short of echoing industry threats to sanction fructose imports if the spat over the U.S.-Mexican sweetener trade was not resolved, but said the government would examine what steps to take if the trade was not reciprocal. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.