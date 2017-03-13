(Adds comment from sugar chamber, background, paragraphs 3-5)

MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico would seek to block U.S. high-fructose corn syrup from entering Mexico if the United States imposes any tariffs on Mexican sugar, the head of Mexico's sugar industry association said on Monday.

Mexico was willing to negotiate with the United States to get a mutually beneficial deal, Juan Cortina, Mexico's sugar chamber president, said at an event in Mexico City.

Last week, the United States and Mexico said they would launch a new round of negotiations to resolve a years-long trade dispute over Mexico's sugar exports to the United States.

The talks are aimed at resuming imports of Mexican sugar to the United States after they had been halted last week and discussing U.S. sugar quotas set in 2014 trade pact.

Cortina said Monday that Mexican sugar producers would be open to accepting a lower amount of shipments of refined sugar in a new deal. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by David Gregorio)