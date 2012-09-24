* Mexican official says Florida groups request is
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The U.S. Commerce Department
should renegotiate a 16-year-old tomato trade agreement with
Mexico rather than give in to election-year demands from Florida
growers to tear up the pact, Mexico's Economy Minister Bruno
Ferrari said on Monday.
Under the agreement, Washington suspended anti-dumping
action against Mexico in 1996 and negotiated a minimum price at
which Mexican tomatoes can be sold in the United States.
Florida tomato growers complain the agreement fails to
protect them against Mexican tomatoes sold below the cost of
production. Ditching the agreement would allow Florida producers
to file a new anti-dumping complaint. That alarms Mexican
growers, who prefer the stability of the pact.
"We believe the suspension agreement has worked well for 16
years. It has been good for the industries and for U.S.
consumers as well," Ferrari told Reuters in an interview.
Preserving the tomato agreement is important for Mexico,
which currently exports close to $1.9 billion worth of tomatoes
to the United States, Ferrari said.
It is "obvious" the Florida Tomato Exchange timed its
request to put political pressure on the White House ahead of
the Nov. 6 presidential election, he said.
If the United States makes a hasty decision, instead of
conducting a standard 270-day review, "Mexico will use all our
legal means to defend our producers," Ferrari said.
Florida is one of several "battleground" states expected to
determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.
A number of Florida politicians up for re-election,
including Senator Bill Nelson, Representative Debbie Wasserman
Schultz and 15 other members of the state's congressional
delegation, have sent letters pressing senior Commerce
Department officials to quickly terminate the agreement.
HISTORIC COMPETITION
Florida is the second-largest U.S. producer of tomatoes
behind California. U.S. production of both fresh and processing
tomatoes totals about $2 billion annually.
Mexico accounts for about 71 percent of the U.S. import
market for greenhouse tomatoes. Mexico and Florida historically
compete for the U.S. winter and early spring market.
Ferrari said the Commerce Department should take Mexico
growers up on their offer to renegotiate the pact.
This "would have the least impact on trade between the two
countries and also on U.S. consumers," Ferrari said. "You have
to keep in consideration that one of every two tomatoes that
people consume here comes from Mexico."
Lawyers for the Mexican industry argue the department can't
terminate the pact without first determining Florida growers
have the support of at least 85 percent of the U.S. tomato
industry and without conducting a 270-day review.
Since much of Mexico's produce is imported into the United
States through Nogales, Arizona, a number of that state's
politicians have weighed in on Mexico's side.
Senators John McCain and Jon Kyl and other Arizona lawmakers
sent a letter last week to Acting U.S. Commerce Secretary
Rebecca Blank stressing that "any rush to prematurely decide
this issue before the November elections should be avoided."
The Florida group says it has the support of at least 90
percent of the U.S. industry based on official U.S. Agriculture
Department production, but Ferrari said he doubts that claim.
"As a matter of fact, I don't believe they even have half of
the support of the industry," Ferrari said.