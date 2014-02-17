(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Mark Felsenthal and David Alire Garcia
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY Feb 17 North America's
three leaders will discuss a controversial pipeline project that
would transport Canadian crude deep into the United States at a
trade summit this week, Mexico's top diplomat said on Monday,
adding he does not see it as a competitive threat.
The proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline will help shape the
distribution of crude supplies in the region, and Mexico is
already beginning to diversify its oil exports away from the
United States given surging production there.
Mexican Foreign Minister Jose Antonio Meade said he was sure
the pipeline issue would come up at the North American leaders'
summit set to kick off on Wednesday in the Mexican city of
Toluca.
North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) partners U.S.
President Barack Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper
and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, dubbed the "Three
Amigos," are expected to focus on commerce and other economic
issues at the summit.
If approved by Obama, TransCanada Corp would build
the pipeline with a capacity to move 830,000 barrels per day
(bpd). It would delivery Canada's heavy oil sands crude to U.S.
Gulf Coast refiners, which is also the top destination for
Mexico's mostly heavy crude exports. The pipeline could also
transport oil from Montana and North Dakota, which are along the
pipeline's 1,179-mile (1,897-km) route.
"We do not see it (as a threat)," Meade told Reuters in a
phone interview. "That is probably not as relevant in terms of
the big numbers as the shale revolution has been in the U.S."
While Mexico, the world's 10th biggest crude producer, still
exports the overwhelming majority of its crude exports to the
United States, oil shipments to the world's biggest economy are
down by half from a 2006 peak of 1.8 million bpd.
Mexico is increasingly shipping crude to Asian markets, in
particular China and India.
Obama will have the final say on whether to allow the more
than $5 billion pipeline, a decision not expected for many
months.
A senior U.S. administration official told reporters last
week that he did not expect Obama to provide any new details
regarding the timing of his decision to Harper or Pena Nieto at
the summit.
Obama has said in the past that he believed the pipeline
should go ahead "only if this project does not significantly
exacerbate the problem of carbon pollution."
The U.S. State Department concluded late last month that the
pipeline will not unduly worsen climate change. But eight
different U.S. federal agencies will have a chance to weigh in
on the pipeline over the next three months.
Meade said he does not expect any major energy deals to be
announced during the summit.
"It is not likely that we will cover or explore specific
joint ventures at this stage, but we know that those debates and
that interest is ongoing," he said.
In December, Pena Nieto pushed a sweeping energy reform
through Congress that promises to boost oil and gas production
by luring significant new streams of private investment into the
long-shuttered sector.
NAFTA REVISITED?
U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said earlier this
month that the 20-year anniversary of NAFTA was an appropriate
moment to look at how to "upgrade" North American trade
ties.
However, retooling the trade pact between Canada, Mexico and
the United States is not necessary because trans-Pacific talks
will cover any gaps left by NAFTA, Meade said.
"Using NAFTA as a platform, but without a need to revisit
it, we think that there are many things that could be done
between our three countries in order for us to take advantage of
that platform and to push forward a more North American
perspective," he said.
The United States, Mexico and Canada are part of
negotiations among 12 Pacific Rim countries to lower barriers to
the flow of goods and services across national borders called
the Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP.
"Most of those issues that were not present in NAFTA are
present in TPP, which has the ambition of being a high-quality
trade negotiation," Meade said, without specifying which areas
Mexico would like to see addressed.
Analysts say the TPP talks will allow the three countries to
adapt their trade relationship to the ways in which advances in
technology have changed global commerce over the last two
decades.
"NAFTA was negotiated 20 years ago when the global economy
was very different from what it is today," said Arturo Sarukhan,
a former Mexican ambassador to the United States.
"It was the gold standard at the time. But since then the
global economy has changed, the way we negotiate free trade
agreements has changed and so in many ways the challenge is how
do we pull up and modernize NAFTA," he said.
Obama has singled out expanding U.S. trade as an important
avenue for strengthening economic growth this year. But leading
congressional allies have thrown cold water on those hopes.
His fellow Democrats have traditionally raised concerns that
trade agreements cause an exodus of U.S. manufacturing jobs and
ease burdens on U.S. firms to meet high environmental standards.
With congressional elections looming in November, some Democrats
want to avoid alienating key supporters by backing trade
agreements.
