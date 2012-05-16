Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
GENEVA May 16 U.S. rules on tuna labelling are inconsistent with World Trade Organization rules, the WTO's Appellate Body said on Wednesday, in a judgment that largely backed Mexico's original complaint against "dolphin friendly" labelling in the United States.
The Appellate Body found the U.S. labelling rules were not even handed and meant that competition on the U.S. market was "to the detriment of Mexican tuna products". (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)
PARIS, June 9 French cosmetics and luxury goods group L'Oreal has started talks with Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos over selling its Body Shop business, L'Oreal said on Friday.