GENEVA May 16 U.S. rules on tuna labelling are inconsistent with World Trade Organization rules, the WTO's Appellate Body said on Wednesday, in a judgment that largely backed Mexico's original complaint against "dolphin friendly" labelling in the United States.

The Appellate Body found the U.S. labelling rules were not even handed and meant that competition on the U.S. market was "to the detriment of Mexican tuna products". (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)