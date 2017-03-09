WASHINGTON, March 9 Accords to update trade relations between Mexico and the United States could be possible towards the end of this year, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

Mexico is facing tough negotiations over trade with the United States because U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to dump the NAFTA trade agreement between the two nations and Canada if he cannot rework it in the United States' favor.

Speaking to reporters in Washington after meeting U.S. officials, Videgaray said he expected formal talks on trade to begin around the middle of 2017 and that "possible deals over trade could be reached towards the end of the year." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)