China 2017/18 sugar output to rise to 10.47 mln tonnes - agri ministry
BEIJING, May 10 China is set to produce 10.47 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017/18 crop year, the agriculture ministry's first forecast for the coming harvest showed.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The United States plans to appeal a World Trade Organization ruling against its dolphin-safe tuna labeling regime, a spokesman for the U.S Trade Representative said on Tuesday.
The United States was pleased that the WTO compliance panel found it was entitled to disqualify tuna caught by the method used by Mexican fishing boats from bearing dolphin-safe labels, but disappointed that the WTO found the measures discriminated against Mexican tuna exports.
"The United States plans on appealing the report in the coming months," USTR spokesman Andrew Bates said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HUNCHUN, China, May 10 In August, 2014, planners in the northeastern Chinese city of Hunchun argued in state media that it should be included in the "One Belt, One Road" project, Beijing's vision laid out the previous year of a new Silk Road across Asia to Europe.