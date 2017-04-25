MEXICO CITY, April 25 The Mexican economy
ministry said on Tuesday it would immediately initiate the
process of taking retaliatory steps against U.S. imports
following a ruling by the World Trade Organization in Mexico's
favor in a dispute over tuna.
"Mexico will immediately seek authorization ... to suspend
benefits, and in parallel, will initiate the internal procedures
necessary to make said suspension effective against imports of
products from the USA," the ministry said in a statement.
Mexico had complained to the WTO about U.S. tuna labeling
rules that it said unfairly penalized its fishing industry, and
had asked for retaliatory sanctions of $472.3 million, which it
planned to impose on imports of U.S. high-fructose corn syrup.
Ruling on the tuna dispute, a WTO arbitrator said earlier on
Tuesday that Mexico can impose annual trade sanctions worth
$163.23 million against the United States.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Veronica Gomez)