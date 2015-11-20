(Adds U.S. comments, background)
GENEVA Nov 20 The World Trade Organization's
Appellate Body ruled against the United States on Friday in a
dispute with Mexico over tuna labelling, upholding an earlier
ruling issued in April that found U.S. rules discriminated
against Mexico.
"The Appellate Body concludes that the United States has not
brought its dolphin-safe labelling regime for tuna products into
conformity with the recommendations and rulings of the (WTO's
dispute settlement body)," the WTO's appeals judges said at the
end of their 144-page ruling on the case.
The appeal ruling is final, and could lead to Mexico making
a claim for retaliation against U.S. exports if it believes the
United States has not brought its rules into line with the WTO
ruling.
"The United States is disappointed with this most recent
report," Tim Reif, general counsel at the U.S. Trade
Representative's office, said in a statement.
The U.S. government would consult closely on the next steps
with members of Congress, American fishermen and conservation
NGOs, he said.
Mexico has been fighting for more than 20 years over rules
the country argues have frozen its fishing industry out of a
U.S. imported canned tuna market worth $680 million in 2014.
Mexico has about a 3.5 percent share.
The clash arose because yellowfin tuna swim with dolphins in
the eastern tropical Pacific, where Mexico's fleet operates,
using speedboats to herd the dolphins and large purse seine nets
to catch the tuna swimming beneath them.
Millions of dolphins were killed before international
conservation efforts set standards to protect dolphins and put
professional observers on ships to record each tuna catch.
Mexico argued the agreements had cut dolphin deaths to
minimal levels - below the thresholds allowed in U.S. fisheries
- and that tuna from other regions did not face the same
stringent tests, with ship captains allowed to self-certify that
no dolphins were harmed.
Reif said the ruling did not mean the United States would
have to reduce the protection of dolphins or lower its labelling
requirements, and the WTO Appellate Body had recognised the
United States had already gone some way towards complying with
Mexico's original concerns.
"The Obama Administration is committed to an
all-of-government approach that strengthens wildlife
conservation - including through high-standard trade
agreements," he said, adding that the Trans-Pacific Partnership
deal signed last month would promote marine mammal conservation
among all 12 members.
