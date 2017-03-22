By Anthony Esposito
MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexico's government on
Tuesday warned Mexican companies that it would not be in their
best "interests" to participate in the construction of U.S.
President Donald Trump's border wall, though there will be no
legal restrictions or sanctions to stop them if they tried.
While some Mexican companies stand to potentially benefit
from the controversial infrastructure project, residents south
of the border view the wall and Trump's repeated calls to have
Mexico pay for it as offensive. That is putting public pressure
on firms to abstain from participating.
"We're not going to have laws to restrict (companies), but I
believe considering your reputation it would undoubtedly be in
your interest to not participate in the construction of the
wall," said Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo.
"There won't be a law with sanctions, but Mexicans and
Mexican consumers will know how to value those companies that
are loyal to our national identity and those that are not,"
Guajardo added.
His comments echo those of Mexico's foreign minister Luis
Videgaray, who said on Friday that Mexican companies that see a
business opportunity in the wall should "check their conscience"
first.
Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest
cement producers, has said it is open to providing quotes to
supply the raw materials for the border wall. Competitor Grupo
Cementos de Chihuahua has also signaled a readiness to
work on the project.
Both companies have a strong presence in the United States.
Commenting on a media report published last week that stated
Cemex will not participate in construction of the border wall,
company spokesman Jorge Perez told Reuters: "I confirmed that we
will not participate in the bidding process. That is all we have
said."
Asked if Cemex would be willing to provide raw materials,
such as cement, to the companies eventually selected to build
the wall, Perez said he could not comment.
The only Mexican company, out of some 720 in total, to put
its name down on the U.S. government's website for business
opportunities as an interested vendor for the wall construction,
is a small, four-member concern from the central city of Puebla
that wants to provide LED lights that it imports mostly from
China.
Mexican activists have called on consumers and local
government officials to boycott that company, Ecovelocity.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Randy Fabi)