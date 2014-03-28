By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, March 27 Miami city commissioners
approved a plan on Thursday to preserve the remains of a
2,000-year-old Native American village found on the site of a
planned multibillion-dollar high-rise development.
Archaeologists have described the Tequesta Indian site as
one of the most significant Native American finds in Florida.
It was discovered in 2005 when developers began excavating
what had long been a parking lot. Since then, archaeologists
have discovered eight circles of holes in the limestone bedrock
where they say supports for Tequesta huts may have stood.
After weeks of negotiations, preservationists and the
Miami-based MDM Development Group agreed on a plan that would
build two-story glass enclosures above and around two of the
circles.
A third circle will be encased alongside the remains of the
foundation of the Royal Palm Hotel, built in 1897 by
industrialist Henry Flagler, widely credited with establishing
Miami. The hotel's remnants were also discovered on the site.
The plan, however, still garnered criticism from some Miami
residents that it did not go far enough to protect the site and
its history.
"There were negotiations in which there was not one Native
American," said John DeLeon, an attorney.
MDM's construction plans include a movie theater,
restaurants and a 34-story hotel covering an entire city block,
including the archaeological site.
The tower is part of the four-phase Met Miami project, which
includes an already completed JW Marriott Marquis hotel, an
office building and a 447-unit condo tower overlooking Biscayne
Bay.
The developer also agreed to partner with a local history
museum to develop an exhibit explaining the site's past.
"We think this will be an asset, that people will come to
the shopping area just to see the unique archaeology and if
someone eats there all the better," said historian Arva Moore
Parks, who sat in on two tense, 12-hour negotiating sessions to
hash out the deal.
MDM initially offered to cut out at least one circle and
display it in a public plaza once the building was completed.
But Miami's Historic and Environmental Preservation Board
rejected that plan last month and designated the site historic.
The decision forced MDM, whose attorneys at one point called
preservation "impossible," to rework its plan.
A similar circle of holes drilled into the rock, called the
Miami Circle, was uncovered nearby in 1998 and is thought to
have once been a ceremonial Tequesta meeting place.
That discovery led to a developer being forced to sell the
land back to the city.
The site is now a city park, though the circle was covered
under a layer of concrete.
