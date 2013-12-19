MIAMI Dec 19 Miami has sued Bank of America
, Wells Fargo and Citibank in U.S. federal
court in Florida, for discriminatory mortgage lending practices
against minority residents that resulted in a rash of
foreclosures, the city said on Thursday.
The lawsuits, filed on Dec. 13, accuse the banks of engaging
in a "continuous pattern and practice of mortgage discrimination
in Miami" since at least 2004 in violation of the U.S. Fair
Housing Act of 1968, according to a court filing.
A spokesman for Wells Fargo said the bank was "disappointed"
in the city's decision to move ahead with what it called
"baseless allegations".
"Our team members live and work here, and we are deeply
invested in the success of all of our neighborhoods. We believed
that the City of Miami shared our objective of helping borrowers
get much needed access to credit and relief," the spokesman
added.
A spokesman for Citigroup said the lawsuit was "without
merit," adding that it was "disappointed that the City of Miami
does not recognize our deep commitment to fair lending."
"Citi considers each applicant by the same objective
criteria, which are blind to race, ethnicity, gender and any
other prohibited basis," he said.
Bank of America said it had "a strong track record for fair
lending," in a statement. "When the country's severe economic
downturn peaked, and our customers were affected with personal
financial hardships...we responded urgently with the solutions
to assist them."
The lawsuits accuse the banks of refusing to extend mortgage
credit to minority borrowers on equal terms as offered to other
borrowers - a practice known as "redlining" - as well extending
credit on predatory terms. It said the practices placed
vulnerable borrowers in loans they could not afford, including
subprime loans.
"This unlawful pattern and practice is continuing through
the present and has not terminated," the lawsuits said.
The banks' practices led to a wave of foreclosures in
minority neighborhoods, undermining the city's property tax
revenues, according to the lawsuits.
"The State of Florida in general, and the City of Miami in
particular, have been devastated by the foreclosure crisis. As
of October 2013, Florida has the country's highest foreclosure
rate, and Miami has the highest foreclosure rate among the 20
largest metropolitan statistical areas in the country," the
lawsuits said.
The lawsuits seek damages including lost tax revenue and the
costs of repairing and maintaining properties that went into
foreclosure.
"While these banks were generating substantial revenue from
the issuance of predatory mortgages, the City of Miami was
losing significant revenue and incurring costs that have not
been reimbursed," the city said in a statement.
Major banks are fighting multiple legal battles related to
their mortgage lending practices. The city of Los Angeles filed
similar complaints against the banks earlier this month.
Also in December, Bank of America said it would pay $404
million to Freddie Mac to resolve liabilities on home loans sold
to the government-controlled mortgage company.
The cases in the U.S. Southern District of Florida are City
of Miami vs. Bank of America Corp, Bank of America N.A.,
Countrywide Financial Corp., Countrywide Home Loans, Countrywide
Bank, FSB, et al; City of Miami vs. Wells Fargo & Co., and Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A et al; City of Miami vs. Citigroup Inc, Citibank
N.A., Citimortgage Inc., Citi Holdings Inc., and Citicorp Trust
Bank, FSB.