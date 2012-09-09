* Miami sees itself as a model for reducing homelessness
By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, Sept 9 As part of an innovative effort to
tackle Miami's problem with homelessness, Xavier Wright has
traded the streets of downtown for a live-in community farm
project in south Florida that grows produce for an upscale
restaurant.
Wright, 25, said it's his first steady job in two years.
"I love this. I love being outside, I love working with my
hands," said Wright, wearing a straw hat to shield himself from
Florida's relentless summer sun.
Verde Gardens, a $17.2 million, 145-unit complex built for
Miami's formerly homeless, boasts a 22-acre (9-hectare) organic
farm planted with a variety of fruits and vegetables from
potatoes to bananas and pigeon peas.
Wright, who previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps in
Iraq, had resided in a homeless shelter with his 6-year-old
autistic son before moving to Verde Gardens.
The farm is tapping into a rising trend in the restaurant
industry to use locally grown seasonal products.
Norman Van Aken, a nationally acclaimed chef, has been
buying produce from the farm for about six months for his newest
eco-friendly restaurant, Tuyo, which sits atop the newly created
Miami Culinary Institute in downtown Miami.
With breathtaking views of the city and Biscayne Bay, Tuyo
serves a well-heeled crowd, including classical music
aficionados who come by after attending performances at the
city's opera house and concert hall a few blocks away.
"This should be able to be done in many other places, it's
sustainable, it's local and it's organic," Van Aken said as he
examined a delivery of Verde Gardens Seminole pumpkins in the
kitchen at Tuyo, where they'll be turned into an estofado, a
creamy pumpkin soup served with bits of braised chicken, ribbons
of ham, corn and topped with fresh shaved truffles.
"It's not a bargain, but it's not more expensive" than other
produce, he said.
Wright's job at the farm, an apprenticeship, pays $10 an
hour. He will spend eight months with nine other apprentices
rotating around the farm's different areas. Once he's done, the
hope is that he'll move into a full-time job on another farm.
Wright served one tour with the Marines in Iraq from 2006 to
2007. He describes himself as "good with computers" but couldn't
find a job that suited him.
A better fit for Wright was moving into the live-work
community in Homestead, sandwiched between Miami's growing
metropolis and the more laid-back Florida Keys.
The apartments and support services were developed by
Carrfour Supportive Housing, a nonprofit real estate company
funded by a local homeless trust as well as the federal and
state governments.
THE TIDE OF HOMELESSNESS
Carrfour sprung from the local Chamber of Commerce to help
turn the tide of homelessness. Since starting in the early
1990s, Carrfour has collected about $200 million to build 1,378
affordable housing units. Rent for each unit is a flat 30
percent of residents' monthly income.
At Verde Gardens there's a playground for the children and a
farmers' market where residents can sell produce and other
cottage-industry products. Most important for Wright is a nearby
school that gives his autistic son, Xavier Jr., 6, the help he
needs.
Miami sees itself as a model for reducing homelessness. City
officials from Austin, Texas, visited last month to see what's
been done to reduce the number from more than 8,000 living on
the streets a decade ago to fewer than 1,000 today.
A model similar to Verde Gardens is also taking root in
Chicago, where Growing Home Inc is looking to move people out of
the cycle of homelessness by offering paid internships on one of
three urban farms.
One of the keys to solving the problem was creating a tax to
fund potential solutions, said Ron Book, head of the Homeless
Trust and one of Florida's best-known lobbyists.
"If you don't have plans for formerly homeless people, if
you don't find places to employ them, then what have you really
done?" he asked.
For more than two decades, Book has earned a reputation as
the go-to guy to get legislative action in Tallahassee, and he's
just as effective in the homeless arena. In between discussing
the trust's ongoing projects he's bellowing into a cell phone
and demanding to know why he saw only one jungle gym on the
children's playground.
Meanwhile, Xavier Wright says he found exactly what he's
looking for in a job, and is also taking a design class in
sustainable living to prepare for his next career move.
"If you give me a job in front of a computer in the air
conditioning I'll go crazy," he said. "I'm starting a fumigation
company that will focus on the whole organic side of the
business."