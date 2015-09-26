(Updates with verdict)
By Francisco Alvarado
MIAMI, Sept 25 A Miami jury convicted a man who
faces up to 35 years in prison for growing marijuana in a
bedroom of his house in what he says was an act of love to help
his wife who is recovering from breast cancer, local media
reported.
Ricardo Varona, 43, was arrested in July 2014 and charged
with marijuana trafficking after police said they seized 15 live
marijuana plants that could have produced more than 30 pounds of
usable weed.
In closing arguments on Friday, Varona's lawyer, Jose
Aguirre, told jurors in Miami state court that detectives did
not find any money ledgers, drug scales or packaging equipment
at Varona's house that would show he was selling pot for money.
"They want you to believe he is Pablo Escobar and Walter
White," Aguirre said, referring to the deceased Colombian
cocaine baron and the drug dealing protagonist of the TV series
"Breaking Bad."
"All he was trying to do was give his wife the medicine she
needs."
Prosecutors also failed to prove the actual weight of the
plants, Aguirre added.
Prosecutors said Varona had set up lights to mimic the sun,
air filters to mask the pungent odor, and fans to cool the
operation, local media reported. The size of it was far more
than could ever be consumed by one person, they argued,
estimating the plants' value at $90,000.
"He was helping out his wife and he was helping out his
wallet," said prosecutor David Emas.
Florida last year legalized a low-potency strain of medical
marijuana to treat severe epilepsy though it has yet to select
approved state growers. A petition is being organized to widen
medical marijuana usage in the state.
Aguirre said his client faced a maximum of 35 years in
prison if found guilty.
More than 20 states have passed laws legalizing medical
marijuana in recent years, while a handful of others such as
Colorado also allow recreational use of the drug.
Maria Varona told jurors during the trial she has to make
the costly trip to Colorado to get marijuana edibles and pills.
Although her cancer is in remission, she continues to
require cannabis edibles due to the prevalence of the disease in
her family, she told the court.
The prosecutor accused Varona's wife of lying on the stand.
"She is covering up for her husband," he said. "Who can blame
her?"
(Additional reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by David
Adams and Diane Craft)