Hollywood's Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for divorce
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce nearly two years after the Hollywood A-list couple split, the Los Angeles Times reported.
MIAMI A silver plate made by famed Spanish artist Pablo Picasso was stolen overnight from a Miami art fair, Art Miami Show Director Nick Korniloff said on Friday.
The piece, called Visage aux Mains (Face with Hands), was one of 20 made by Picasso in the mid-20th century featuring a simple, smiling face at its center with stick-like hands on either side.
The plate, exhibited at the Art Miami fair by Amsterdam-based Leslie Smith Gallery, is valued at $85,000, Korniloff said.
"There is no market value for a stolen work of that nature that doesn't come with paperwork or provenance," he added.
In a statement, the Miami Police Department said "there is no video surveillance or witnesses to this incident. The investigation continues."
Leslie Smith Gallery Director David Smith could not immediately be reached for comment.
The plate has been added to the Art Loss Register, a global database of missing works meant to alert art world insiders.
LOS ANGELES When Barbara Ann Bregoli appeared on CBS's "Dr. Phil" show in December to get advice about how to control her car-stealing teenage daughter, nobody could have predicted she would be giving birth to a villainous viral star.