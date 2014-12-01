(Corrects paragraph 17 to reflect that L Real Estate is not a
subsidiary of LVMH, but rather LVMH is one of its sponsors and a
minority investor)
By David Adams and Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI Dec 1 Sitting at a restaurant table
looking out over a courtyard of street art murals, real estate
developer Jessica Goldman Srebnick muses about her vision of a
creative, cultural image for Miami, a city long vilified for
vice and frivolity.
"We like to think of ourselves as romantic developers," said
Goldman Srebnick, 44, describing the role of her transplanted
New York family in the transformation of Wynwood, a
once-derelict area of warehouses north of Miami's downtown, into
one of the hippest urban revivals in the United States.
As thousands of wealthy contemporary art enthusiasts descend
on Miami Beach for the annual Art Basel fair this week, on the
other side of the Biscayne Bay, the streets of Wynwood - above
all its graffiti-art walls - will likely garner as much
attention from visitors.
Much as South Beach rose from the ashes two decades ago to
become a popular tourist destination, Miami's new "Uptown"
neighborhoods, covering about 100 square blocks, are being
rapidly gentrified by a mix of luxury retailers and apartment
buildings, as well as tech innovators, breweries, bakeries, and
restaurants.
The Miami makeover began after artists began painting
Wynwood's walls a decade ago, with the encouragement of local
developers, led by Goldman Srebnick's late father, New Yorker
Tony Goldman, a pioneer in the revival of New York's SoHo
district.
Several major contemporary art collectors set up shop there,
adding to Wynwood's hipster appeal.
"The concentration of public art in Wynwood and rippling out
from there is unprecedented," said renowned California-based
street artist Shepard Fairey.
Most of the developers are New York firms hoping to repeat
the success of urban renewal in SoHo, the Meatpacking district
and Brooklyn.
GANGS TO GALLERIES
Not so long ago, city officials dared not set foot in the
gang-infested area, said former Miami mayor Manny Diaz. "My cops
looked at me, like pale, and said 'Mr. Mayor, we're not sure we
should take you over there,'" he said, recalling the time after
his 2001 election.
Today Wynwood is billed as the largest open-air art museum
in the world. In September, it was named by Vogue magazine as
one of 15 of "the globe's hippest neighborhoods."
"It starts with creative people, fresh ideas, positive
energy and smart fun - so that's where people want to be," said
Sonny Bazbaz of New York-based Bazbaz Development, which has a
$110 million retail and residential project in Wynwood.
Though it currently has barely 1,000 residents, that is set
to change. "We're reinventing a city," said Albert Garcia, 37, a
Wynwood business leader who runs a fashion footwear firm. "We're
becoming residential. People want to live here, play here, eat
here."
Property prices have soared. A single-family home in Wynwood
bought in 2011 for $35,999 was purchased in early 2014 for
$700,000 by a developer, according to property records. New
apartments in neighboring Midtown and Edgewater sell for
anywhere between $350,000 and $1 million.
Miami's real estate market has been dominated by Europeans
and Latin Americans looking for a place to park their money,
said Jonathon Yormak, whose company, East End Capital, plans to
build a mixed-use project in Wynwood with one- and two-bedroom
rental apartments in the $1,300 to $2,500 a month range.
"Now they are coming here to work," he said.
Next door in the Design District, a metamorphosis is taking
place as 12 square blocks of old furniture warehouses have been
torn down to make way for luxury brand stores, from Cartier and
Louis Vuitton to Hermès and Valentino.
Chicago real estate investment firm General Growth
Properties and New York-based Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp paid
$280 million in October for a 20 percent stake in the Design
District Associates, a partnership between local developer Dacra
and L Real Estate, a fund sponsored by French luxury goods
conglomerate LVMH, which is also a minority investor.
"Everyone said you could never bring South Beach to Miami.
Then the idea of Art Basel came up," said Craig Robins, founder
of Dacra and one of the early pioneers of South Beach.
Starting in December, 50 new high-end luxury stores will
open in the Design District, with still more in the works.
"It's going to put it up there with Madison Avenue and Rodeo
Drive," said Robins.
(Reporting by David Adams and Zachary Fagenson, editing by Jill
Serjeant and Matthew Lewis)