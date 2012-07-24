MIAMI, July 24 Miami officials misled investors
about the city's fiscal health during tax-free bond sales
carried out during the worst of the housing bust that ravaged
local government finances in Florida, U.S. regulators have
determined.
In a three-paragraph letter, the Miami office of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission told the city on Monday its
staff would recommend to top SEC officials that civil action
such as fines or injunctions be taken against the city.
The SEC said the city had until Aug. 6 to submit testimony
and arguments against the civil actions to be recommended by
staff investigators to the commission's top officials.
"The city respectfully disagrees and looks forward to
continuing a dialogue with the SEC that will hopefully show
these charges are not warranted," Ivan Harris, a lawyer
representing Miami in the inquiry, said on Tuesday.
SEC officials declined to comment on the matter.
In March the city said its lawyers were in talks to settle
possible civil violations connected to a $65 million bond sale.
The SEC began an inquiry in 2009 that centered on suspicions
Miami officials had misled investors about the city's finances
during a 2009 bond sale, according to the Miami Herald
newspaper.
The newspaper reported that Miami officials had shifted
$26.4 million from the city's capital account to its general
fund. The transfer eased a budget deficit and hid the effects of
sharply rising staff costs that may have dissuaded some
investors from buying Miami's debt.