MIAMI, July 26 Miami officials, who are seeking
$40 million in union concessions, plan to declare "financial
urgency," which would allow the Florida city to unilaterally
alter employee contracts, the Miami Herald's website said on
Thursday.
Quoting Mayor Tomas Regalado, the newspaper said the
declaration would be issued by City Manager Johnny Martinez on
Thursday and would yield savings needed to balance the city's
$485 million annual operating budget.
"The unions are not cooperating with the process," Regalado
told the Herald. "We need to have a balanced budget."
Regalado and Martinez have not been available to comment on
the report. Other city officials declined to comment.
Miami officials are pushing for the concessions from the
city's four government workers' unions as part of a plan to plug
a $60 million gap in a $485 million budget. Overtime limits for
firefighters and higher health insurance contributions are among
the city's proposals.
Part of the budget shortfall is caused by the scheduled
expiration of temporary concessions made last year by police and
other unions. Almost 80 percent of Miami's budget goes to
compensate city workers.
Labor leaders told city commissioners on Thursday that
Miami's unions had made substantial give-backs to help ease
financial pressure on the city. Firefighters said their pay has
been reduced by 35 percent in recent years, when the city
declared financial urgency three times.
Miami was losing experienced workers and having difficulties
recruiting new ones because of the cutbacks, union leaders said.
They said the city should consider increasing property taxes
that Regalado has proposed reducing.
Stung especially hard by the U.S. housing collapse, Miami
used Florida's financial urgency law in May 2010 to change labor
terms that saved the city $80 million. Other Florida cities,
such as nearby Hollywood, have also used the law to force pay
cuts on government workers.
The housing collapse has dogged the finances of local
governments across the country.
On Wednesday, Moody's Investors Service put $669 million of
Miami's debt on review for possible ratings cuts after federal
regulators determined that city officials had misled bond
investors about its finances.