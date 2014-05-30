NEW YORK May 29 A terminal at Detroit
Metropolitan Airport was placed on lockdown Thursday after a
security breach involving a passenger, an airport official said.
The passenger passed through the security checkpoint at the
airport's McNamara Terminal around 8:45 p.m. and then walked out
of an exit, returning though the same exit without submitting to
rescreening, said airport spokesman Brian Lassaline.
Authorities located the passenger in the terminal, which is
more than a mile long and has 121 gates, and were reviewing
video surveillance before giving the all-clear, Lassaline said.
Until the lockdown is lifted, planes are being held at their
gates and passengers are unable to enter the area "out of an
abundance of caution," he said.
The terminal is served by Delta Airlines and its partners
Air France and KLM, according to the airport website.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)