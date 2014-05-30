(Updates with lockdown over)
NEW YORK May 29 Authorities at Detroit
Metropolitan Airport lifted on Thursday a lockdown that had
brought traffic to a halt for nearly three hours after the
passenger who triggered the security scare was taken into police
custody, airport officials said.
The passenger passed through the security checkpoint at the
airport's McNamara Terminal around 8:45 p.m. and then walked out
of an exit. He then returned though the same exit without
getting screened again, said airport spokesman Brian Lassaline.
Authorities located the passenger in the terminal, which is
more than a mile long and has 121 gates, and reviewed video of
the incident before issuing the all-clear, Lassaline said.
The passenger was taken into police custody for further
questioning, he added.
The terminal is served by Delta Airlines and its partners
Air France and KLM, according to the airport website.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Miral Fahmy)