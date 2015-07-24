(Adds details for rating upgrade, background on fiscally distressed local governments, comment from governor, S&P action)

July 24 Moody's Investors Service on Friday upgraded Michigan's general obligation bond rating by one notch to Aa1 with a stable outlook from Aa2, citing a robustly growing economy and an improvement in the state's financial position.

The credit rating agency said the higher rating also reflects Michigan's role in helping financially struggling local governments. Last December, Detroit, the state's biggest city, exited the largest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy. More recently, Wayne County, where Detroit is located, was declared in a financial emergency by Governor Rick Snyder.

"The rating also recognizes our expectation that the state will continue to oversee local government distress with manageable direct state financial exposure," Moody's said in a statement.

The Republican governor said the upgrade was a testament to the state's efforts "to get our fiscal house in order, put in place a simple, fair and efficient tax system, reduce the state's long-term liabilities, and grow the state's economy and quality of life for all."

Moody's said an improvement in the automotive sector, which continues to have a strong presence in the state, helped boost the economy. The GO bond rating upgrade affects $1.9 billion of bonds. Moody's also raised the rating on the state's $3.1 billion of appropriation-backed debt to Aa2 from Aa3.

Standard & Poor's on Monday revised the outlook on Michigan's AA-minus rating to positive from stable, signaling a potential upgrade over the next two years. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)