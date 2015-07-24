(Adds details for rating upgrade, background on fiscally
July 24 Moody's Investors Service on Friday
upgraded Michigan's general obligation bond rating by one notch
to Aa1 with a stable outlook from Aa2, citing a robustly growing
economy and an improvement in the state's financial position.
The credit rating agency said the higher rating also
reflects Michigan's role in helping financially struggling local
governments. Last December, Detroit, the state's biggest city,
exited the largest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy. More
recently, Wayne County, where Detroit is located, was declared
in a financial emergency by Governor Rick Snyder.
"The rating also recognizes our expectation that the
state will continue to oversee local government distress with
manageable direct state financial exposure," Moody's said in a
statement.
The Republican governor said the upgrade was a testament to
the state's efforts "to get our fiscal house in order, put in
place a simple, fair and efficient tax system, reduce the
state's long-term liabilities, and grow the state's economy and
quality of life for all."
Moody's said an improvement in the automotive sector, which
continues to have a strong presence in the state, helped boost
the economy. The GO bond rating upgrade affects $1.9 billion of
bonds. Moody's also raised the rating on the state's $3.1
billion of appropriation-backed debt to Aa2 from Aa3.
Standard & Poor's on Monday revised the outlook on
Michigan's AA-minus rating to positive from stable, signaling a
potential upgrade over the next two years.
