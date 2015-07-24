July 24 Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service
upgraded Michigan's general obligation bond rating one notch to
Aa1 from Aa2, reflecting a robust growth rate and an improvement
in the state's financial position.
However, the ratings agency downgraded the state's outlook
to stable from positive. (bit.ly/1RYBSuZ)
Moody's also upgraded Michigan's State Building Authority's
appropriation debt to Aa2 from Aa3 and Michigan Finance
Authority's Student Loan Revenue Bonds to Aa3 from A1.
