July 24 Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service upgraded Michigan's general obligation bond rating one notch to Aa1 from Aa2, reflecting a robust growth rate and an improvement in the state's financial position.

However, the ratings agency downgraded the state's outlook to stable from positive. (bit.ly/1RYBSuZ)

Moody's also upgraded Michigan's State Building Authority's appropriation debt to Aa2 from Aa3 and Michigan Finance Authority's Student Loan Revenue Bonds to Aa3 from A1.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)