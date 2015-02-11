Feb 11 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder proposed a
$54 billion, all-funds budget for fiscal 2016 on Wednesday,
while also taking action to eliminate a $325 million projected
shortfall in the current general fund budget.
The Republican governor issued an executive order trimming
state spending for the existing fiscal year 2015 budget by about
$106 million. He also plans to shift about $250 million in
surplus school aid funds to the general fund, according to Kurt
Weiss, a state budget office spokesman.
Michigan's treasurer, budget director and heads of the House
and Senate fiscal agencies last month lowered revenue
projections for the fiscal 2015 and 2016 budgets primarily due
to tax credits awarded over the last decade to businesses. Weiss
said cuts made in the current budget will continue into the next
fiscal year.
The spending plan for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1
includes a $9.6 billion general fund and $12.6 billion school
aid fund. Snyder proposed a $108 million increase in primary and
secondary school funding and a $28 million funding boost for
higher education.
Constitutionally required revenue sharing for cities and
other local governments would climb by $23.8 million, while
another $243 million would be available for governments that
meet accountability and transparency goals.
Snyder's plan also adds $112.5 million to the rainy day
fund, a move that would boost the balance to $611 million at the
end of fiscal 2016.
"This is a structurally sound, very good budget I proposed,"
Snyder told reporters.
But House Democrats said the governor's budget ignores the
source of the shortfalls.
"Everyday people had no say in giving irresponsible tax
credits to big corporations and CEOs, but they're the ones who
will pay the price for it," said Democratic State Representative
Sarah Roberts, a House Appropriations Committee member, in a
statement.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)