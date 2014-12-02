By Mark Guarino
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 2 A power outage forced the
closings of several municipal buildings in downtown Detroit on
Tuesday shortly after 10 a.m., according to media reports and
websites of universities and courts.
Street lights were out for several blocks and major
buildings affected include the Joe Louis Arena and all the
city's firehouses, WWJ-TV reported.
A courthouse in downtown Detroit and the Coleman A. Young
Municipal Center, which includes city hall, were also closed
because of the power outage, the 3rd Judicial Circuit said on
its website.
Detroit Institute of Arts was hit by the outage and
employees were escorting visitors out of the building, a
spokesperson said.
Wayne State University said on its website that a power
failure was affecting multiple buildings on campus and work was
being done to address the situation. Classes were running as
scheduled.
The fire department's dispatch radio confirmed that several
firehouses are operating on generator power, according to the
WWJ-TV report.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact utilities to
confirm the reports.
