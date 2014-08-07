By Mark Guarino
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 7 Detroit offered financial aid,
extended payment plans and charity solutions for residents
struggling to pay water bills as the bankrupt city wrestles with
$90 million in delinquent payments.
The city, which has a high level of poverty and
unemployment, drew international criticism in June when it
turned off water to 7,210 accounts because of unpaid bills.
Mayor Mike Duggan earlier this week acknowledged the
utilities problem had been mishandled and issued a moratorium on
shutoffs until Aug. 25 to give account holders opportunities to
pay overdue bills.
He announced on Thursday that the city is extending phone
and service center hours for payments, and is holding an all-day
fair in downtown Detroit on Aug. 23 that will include
information from social service agencies.
A new payment plan will allow residents to pay 10 percent of
their bill upfront and then make monthly payments for two years
to catch up on the past-due amount. The city has also partnered
with the United Way charity to administer a special fund that
solicits donations online, via the website detroitwaterfund.org,
which will help the neediest residents pay their bills.
Duggan said getting households back in good standing with
the city is critical to helping the city's overall push to get
on solid financial ground as it moves into the trial period of
its Chapter 9 bankruptcy, the largest-ever for a U.S.
municipality.
He said the average Detroit household was paying 80 percent
more for water due to the delinquent accounts. The average water
bill for a Detroit household is $58 a month, he said.
He deflected some criticism as unrealistic: "When people say
water should be free, I don't know how to filter water from the
river and pip it to someone's house at no cost. Right now, other
Detroiters are paying for it."
Duggan gained control of Detroit's Water and Sewerage
Department in late July after Judge Steven Rhodes of the federal
bankruptcy court noted the unwanted international attention. The
mayor now has the power to manage the utility and make
appointments to its board.
The utility is one of the largest in the United States and
provides water to several surrounding municipalities, as well as
Detroit, where the majority of the 90,000 remaining delinquent
accounts reside.
Reverend Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit branch of
the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
(NAACP), which has been critical of the city's handling of the
water crisis, said the plan reflects a "step in the right
direction for the city and the community."
"The best water in the world certainly is worth paying for.
However, we do think water should be affordable and consistent
in other communities," he said.
(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Lisa Shumaker)