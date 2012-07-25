July 24 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Tuesday
declared an energy emergency in the state due to temporary
shortages of gasoline and diesel fuel in parts of the Upper
Peninsula caused by the shutdown of a pipeline in Wisconsin.
The emergency declaration suspends state and federal
regulations that limit hours of service for motor carriers and
drivers transporting gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel to
address the shortages, Snyder said in a statement.
The West Shore pipeline that carries 70,000 barrels-per-day
of refined products from Chicago to Green Bay in northern
Wisconsin was shut for several days after a gasoline leak was
found on July 17. The pipeline was restarted Saturday night.
The pipeline, which is operated by Buckeye Partners LP
, carries gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel and the
closed section of the line started about 10 miles northwest of
Milwaukee.
The leak spilled about 1,000 barrels of unleaded gasoline,
according to a report the company filed with the National
Response Center.
Michigan noted that the pipeline supplies gasoline and
diesel fuel to service stations through the western and central
sections of the Upper Peninsula above Wisconsin.
"This energy emergency declaration is necessary to ensure
that petroleum supplies will remain sufficient and to assure the
health, safety and welfare of Michigan residents and visitors,"
Snyder said.