(Adds Michigan tapping reserve fund for Detroit bankruptcy,
other rating factors)
June 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday revised the outlook on Michigan's AA-minus general
obligation credit rating to stable from positive due to a
projected fall in state revenue.
State officials last month lowered the revenue forecast for
the current and next fiscal year by $617 million because of
weaker income tax collections and other factors.
"The outlook revision reflects recent softening in projected
fiscal 2014 revenues, expected slow economic growth, and
anticipated declines in general fund and budget stabilization
reserve fund balances in fiscal 2014 because of weak April
income tax receipts, budgeted general fund drawdowns, and a
lower-than-expected balance in the state's budget stabilization
reserve fund," S&P credit analyst David Hitchcock said in a
statement.
Under legislation sent to Governor Rick Snyder earlier this
month, the state would tap its reserve fund for nearly $195
million for a key component of Detroit's plan to adjust $18
billion of debt and exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history. Michigan would replace the money over 20 years
from funds it receives from a national settlement with U.S.
tobacco companies.
"The state (budget stabilization fund) appropriation to the
Detroit bankruptcy settlement also raises questions as to
potential future state contributions to other distressed
localities and school districts, and we will monitor the
uniqueness of this event," S&P said in a report.
The credit rating agency also said that Michigan's current
strong cash position, good budget management and moderate debt
burden were offset by the cyclical nature of the state's
economy, which remains tied to automobile production. The state
also could face a large retroactive public pension contribution
if the Michigan Supreme Court ultimately upholds challenges to
recent pension reforms, S&P noted.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Jonathan Oatis)