Jan 10 Projections on Friday that Michigan's
revenue will top a previous forecast for the current budget and
will steadily climb over the next two fiscal years is setting up
a fight over how that money should be used.
Revenue for the current general fund and school aid fund
budgets should be $216 million higher than forecast in May for a
total of $21.13 billion, legislative and state treasury and
budget officials said in their consensus estimate.
For fiscal 2015, which begins Oct. 1, the officials
increased their revenue projections from May by $325 million to
nearly $22 billion, a 4.1 percent increase over fiscal 2014. And
an initial forecast for fiscal 2016 pegged revenue at $22.87
billion.
The brighter revenue picture has sparked talk of tax cuts in
the Republican-controlled legislature.
House Speaker Jase Bolger "would like to see some kind of
individual tax relief," said his spokesman, Ari Adler.
Senate Majority Leader Randy Richardville, is also
interested in tax relief, according to his spokeswoman Amber
McCann.
"The majority leader would like to continue to invest in
education, especially early education, and he would like to see
if there is more the state can do to improve the roads, as
well," she added.
Governor Rick Snyder said the state must invest
strategically to benefit everyone. The Republican governor added
that the new revenue forecast, which will be used to develop the
fiscal 2015 budget, was evidence "that our policies are working
and Michigan is the comeback state."
Michigan's economy, with its heavy reliance on the auto
industry, was hit hard by the 2007-2009 recession, leaving the
state with dwindling revenue and budget deficits that led to
severe spending cuts.
Some of those cuts hit local governments, like Detroit,
which filed the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in
July in order to deal with more than $18 billion of debt and
other obligations.
Utica, Michigan, Mayor Jacqueline Noonan, who also heads the
Michigan Municipal League, said local governments were stripped
of $6 billion in revenue over the last decade.
"Now that Michigan has a budget surplus created in part by
the state taking local revenues from local communities, we
strongly urge the legislature to restore funds to local
governments, and to fix Michigan's broken municipal finance
system," Noonan said in a statement.
State Treasurer Kevin Clinton said 2013 marked Michigan's
fourth straight year of economic growth.
"Based on what we heard from economic experts today, we
should see continued improvement in the critical automotive and
housing industries, which will help push economic growth in our
state," Clinton said in a statement.
Michigan Budget Director John Nixon cautioned that "fiscal
responsibility must be priority No. 1" when it comes to possible
uses of additional forecast revenue.