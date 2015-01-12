Jan 12 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Monday signed into law legislation that would raise about $1.3 billion a year to fix the state's deteriorating roads and bridges if voters agree.

A constitutional amendment on the May 5 state-wide ballot would replace the sales tax on gasoline with a new wholesale tax. The amendment would also raise the sales tax by 1 percentage point to 7 percent, providing a $300 million annual revenue boost for schools and $94 million for local governments.

Currently, Michigan's sale tax revenue on fuel is constitutionally dedicated to schools and local governments.

"This plan makes long-term investments that will give motorists a safe, modern transportation system," the Republican governor said in a statement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio)