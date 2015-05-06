DETROIT May 6 Michigan voters Tuesday rejected a
ballot proposal to hike the state sales tax to pay for fixing
the state's crumbling roads and bridges.
The final vote reported by the Michigan Secretary of State's
office was 80 percent opposed, and 20 percent in favor. Polls
taken ahead of the vote had indicated the measure was headed for
defeat.
The complex $1.9 billion measure included proposals to amend
the state constitution to increase the state sales tax to 7
percent from six percent, raise motor vehicle fuel taxes and peg
them to inflation, send more money to schools and enhance an
earned income tax credit that benefits lower income residents.
Michigan's Republican Gov. Rick Snyder campaigned for the
plan, saying it would raise an additional $1.3 billion to fix
the state's highways and bridges, many of them in poor condition
after years of harsh weather, heavy truck traffic and funding
cuts. The plague of potholes in the state that's home to auto
giants General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co has become a searing
political headache for Michigan elected officials.
Opponents of the proposal criticized the ballot measure as
an unnecessary tax increase for residents still recovering from
the last recession. The measure's complexity became a target for
its opponents, who said more than 30 percent of the money from
the so-called road package would go to other purposes than
roads.
