By Serena Maria Daniels
| DETROIT, July 26
DETROIT, July 26 A Satanic organization unveiled
a controversial bronze Baphomet sculpture in Detroit just before
midnight on Saturday, after trying in vain to have it installed
near a 10 Commandments monument in Oklahoma.
Due to planned demonstrations, the group, which is opposed
to Bible-themed displays on government land, kept the location
of the unveiling of its 9-foot-tall monument secret until the
last moment, when it emailed the information to ticket holders.
The Satanic Temple unveiled the one-ton statue at an
industrial building near the Detroit River just before 11:30
p.m. local time as supporters cheered, "Hail Satan." Some of the
hundreds in attendance rushed to pose for photos.
The statue of a winged Baphomet with a human body and a
goat's head resembled a design the group previously released.
Statues of a boy and a girl stood in poses of adoration on
either side.
Jex Blackmore, director of the Satanic Temple Detroit
chapter, said temple members planned to transport the sculpture
to Arkansas, where earlier this year the governor signed a bill
authorizing a 10 Commandments monument on the State Capitol's
grounds.
The Temple had unsuccessfully applied to have the statue
placed near a 10 Commandments monument installed in 2012 on the
Oklahoma State Capitol grounds. The Oklahoma Supreme Court
recently ruled the 10 Commandments monument violates a section
of the state constitution that bans the use of state property
for the benefit of a religion.
Lawmakers in the socially conservative state responded with
threats to seek the impeachment of the court's justices and
pledged to push for changes to the constitution.
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican, said she will
keep the monument in place as the state appeals the decision.
On Saturday, the presentation of Baphomet in Detroit drew
protest from local Christians. About 50 people prayed for the
city and denounced the monument outside a business where the
Satanic Temple previously tried to display the statue before
fears of a backlash scuttled the plan.
"The last thing we need in Detroit is having a welcome home
party for evil," said Reverend Dave Bullock, a pastor at Greater
St. Matthew Baptist Church in Highland Park, Michigan.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)