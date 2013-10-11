Oct 11 Michigan Treasurer Andy Dillon, a key player in Detroit's historic bankruptcy filing, resigned on Friday, citing personal reasons.

"It has become clear to me - as it likely is to most - that it is unfair to my family and the residents of Michigan, to allow issues related to my recent divorce and the unfortunate acrimony associated with it to be a continued source of media attention and scrutiny," Dillon said in a statement.

His divorce from Carol Owens-Dillon in March and his battle with alcoholism have played out in public. In August, a county prosecutor declined to bring charges against Dillon for allegedly assaulting his former wife in July.

Dillon served as Democratic speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives from 2008 to 2010 and was tapped for state treasurer by Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, in January 2011.

As treasurer, Dillon was a key player in events that led Detroit to file the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on July 18. He served on review teams assembled by Snyder to scour Detroit's finances.

Snyder said he accepted the resignation "with regret, but understanding," adding that his office was working to select a new treasurer to replace Dillon who will leave on Nov. 1.