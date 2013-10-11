Oct 11 Michigan Treasurer Andy Dillon, a key
player in Detroit's historic bankruptcy filing, resigned on
Friday, citing personal reasons.
"It has become clear to me - as it likely is to most - that
it is unfair to my family and the residents of Michigan, to
allow issues related to my recent divorce and the unfortunate
acrimony associated with it to be a continued source of media
attention and scrutiny," Dillon said in a statement.
His divorce from Carol Owens-Dillon in March and his battle
with alcoholism have played out in public. In August, a county
prosecutor declined to bring charges against Dillon for
allegedly assaulting his former wife in July.
Dillon served as Democratic speaker of the Michigan House of
Representatives from 2008 to 2010 and was tapped for state
treasurer by Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, in January
2011.
As treasurer, Dillon was a key player in events that led
Detroit to file the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history
on July 18. He served on review teams assembled by Snyder to
scour Detroit's finances.
Snyder said he accepted the resignation "with regret, but
understanding," adding that his office was working to select a
new treasurer to replace Dillon who will leave on Nov. 1.