Oct 15 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder reached
inside his administration for a new state treasurer, announcing
on Tuesday the appointment of Kevin Clinton, who has headed the
state's insurance and financial services department since it was
created last year.
Clinton, who has a background as an actuary, told reporters
that he plans on developing mathematical models to predict
future financial needs of municipalities and school districts in
Michigan.
"We want to stop the need for emergency managers," he said.
As treasurer, Clinton will also oversee much of the state's
debt issuance.
Current Treasurer Andy Dillon resigned last week citing
personal reasons, including an acrimonious divorce.
Dillon, a former Democratic speaker of the Michigan House of
Representatives before being appointed treasurer by Snyder in
2011, was a key player in putting Detroit under the control of
an emergency manager, who ultimately took the city to federal
bankruptcy court in July.
Snyder, a Republican, said Clinton's post as treasurer will
be effective Nov. 1 and that Dillon will help with the
transition process. Clinton's appointment is subject to approval
by the State Senate.
Snyder appointed Clinton's chief deputy director in the
insurance department - Ann Flood - as his replacement.