March 17 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Tuesday tapped Nick Khouri for state treasurer, replacing Kevin Clinton, who is leaving for the private sector next month.

Khouri, who has been a senior vice president of corporate affairs at DTE Energy in Detroit, is a veteran of state government in Michigan, serving as chief deputy treasurer from 1991 to 1997. Prior to that, he was chief economist for the state Senate Fiscal Agency. As treasurer, Khouri, whose appointment is effective April 20 with consent of the state Senate, will oversee bond issuance and efforts to turn around fiscally troubled municipalities in Michigan. There are currently 11 cities, including Detroit, and one township with some form of state oversight.

"Nick's expertise in tax policies and financial issues will be a great asset as we continue working to reinvent state government," the Republican governor said in a statement.

Clinton has been Michigan's treasurer since Nov. 1, 2013 when he replaced Andy Dillon, who was a key player in events that ultimately led to Detroit's historic municipal bankruptcy filing in July 2013. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)