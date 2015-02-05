Feb 5 Wayne County, Michigan, in which the
formerly bankrupt city of Detroit is located, could face a
fiscal crisis as early as August, according county documents
released on Thursday.
The county's general fund had an annual deficit of about $50
million during the last three years, primarily due to a decline
in property tax revenue, an unsustainable defined-benefit
pension plan, healthcare inflation, and budget overruns in the
sheriff and prosecutors' offices, according to the documents,
which accounting firm Ernst & Young prepared for the county.
"We know how deep the hole is," Wayne County Executive
Warren Evans said at a news conference on Thursday, according to
a video on a news website, Clickondetroit.com. "We understand
the fiscal illness and our determination is to make sure that
illness is not terminal."
The projected fiscal year 2015 deficit for Wayne County's
general fund is $73 million, according to the Ernst & Young
document. The county's defined-benefit pension plan is severely
underfunded, the document said, deteriorating from 95 percent
funded in 2004 to 45 percent in 2013. It could slide to 39
percent by 2023, the document said.
"What you'll start seeing in August/July of this year - and
even worse the next year - is that even with all the funds
pooled together, we'll get to the area where we just don't have
enough money to pay bills," Evans said during the videotaped
news conference.
"It's a bad cash picture," said Evans. "One of the big
requirements for - it's an ugly word and I wouldn't suggest we
would get there but let's say bankruptcy - is your cash
position. If you don't have the cash, it's one of the triggers.
It's a key trigger."
Evans was not immediately available when Reuters contacted
the county.
Wayne County's biggest city is Detroit, which emerged from
the largest ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy in December.
Moody's Investors Service rates Wayne County as Baa3. In a
report from June 2014, it cited the county's "significant
financial strain... as evidenced by a sustained operational
imbalance and sizeable general fund deficit position."
(Reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)