June 18 Michigan's Wayne County, home of
Detroit, has asked the state for a fiscal emergency declaration
to deal with a chronic budget deficit, spokesmen for the county
and state confirmed on Thursday.
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans late on Wednesday
formally asked Michigan Treasurer Nick Khouri to initiate a
review process that would lead to a consent agreement between
the county and the state.
The action led the county to postpone until next week the
sale of nearly $187 million of general obligation, limited-tax
notes through Bank of America Merrill Lynch that had
been scheduled for Thursday.
"It is now expected to be rescheduled to Wednesday or
Thursday of next week in order to give investors time to digest
and react to the executive's announcement as well as understand
the strengths and vitality of the delinquent tax program," Wayne
County Deputy Treasurer Christa J. McLellan said in a statement.
In a letter to Khouri, Evans said the county's general fund
budget deficit was projected to jump to $171.4 million in fiscal
2019 from $9.9 million this year due to declining tax revenue
and escalating personnel costs. In addition, the county's
finances are sagging under an $870 million unfunded pension
liability and its credit ratings have fallen into the junk
level.
Michigan Treasury spokesman Terry Stanton said the county's
request was under consideration.
Wayne County's taxable notes, which mature on Dec. 1, 2017,
will raise money to cover delinquent 2014 property taxes due the
county and local governments in it.
In its offering document for the note sale, the county
warned potential investors it could be headed to federal
bankruptcy court if it did not implement its plan to address
chronic budget deficits by curbing pension and healthcare
benefits and cutting wages. That could lead to an appointment of
an emergency manager, who could recommend a Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy filing, the document said.
Detroit exited the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy last
year, shedding about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and
obligations.
