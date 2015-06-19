June 19 Michigan will immediately begin a
preliminary review of the troubled finances of Wayne County,
home to Detroit, a state treasury spokesman said on Friday.
Terry Stanton, the spokesman, said county officials were
notified of the action in a letter on Thursday from State
Treasurer Nick Khouri.
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans on Wednesday asked the
state for a fiscal emergency declaration to deal with a chronic
budget deficit.
Detroit exited the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy last
year, shedding about $7 billion of its $8 billion of debt and
obligations.
Under Michigan law, state officials have 30 days to complete
the review of Wayne County that began on Friday. The initial
findings will be presented to county officials before a final
report goes to Michigan's Local Emergency Financial Assistance
Loan Board, which will determine if an in-depth review is
warranted to determine if a financial emergency exists.
In his letter to Khouri, Evans said the county's general
fund budget deficit was projected to jump to $171.4 million in
fiscal 2019 from $9.9 million this year due to declining tax
revenue and escalating personnel costs. In addition, the
county's finances are sagging under an $870 million unfunded
pension liability, and its credit ratings have fallen into the
junk level.
The county's request for a review led to the postponement
until next week of the sale of nearly $187 million of general
obligation notes that had been slated for pricing through Bank
of America Merrill Lynch on Thursday.
The offering document for the notes was amended on Thursday
to inform potential investors that the county was seeking a
consent agreement with the state "which would allow the county
to continue negotiations with stake holders while also providing
the county with the ability, if necessary, to make the difficult
decisions needed to move the county out of financial
instability."
