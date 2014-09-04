DUBLIN, Sept 4 The Irish government has
expressed serious concern about a U.S. court order for Microsoft
to hand over emails held on servers in Ireland to U.S.
prosecutors, saying it would create significant legal
uncertainty about data protection in Europe.
A judge on Friday lifted a suspension on her order directing
Microsoft to turn over a customer's emails, but the software
company said it would not release any emails while it appeals
the ruling.
Ireland is home to the European headquarter of several large
U.S. technology companies and is a major host of data servers.
Ireland's minister for data protection, Dara Murphy, said
the country would be open to a request for the emails under the
2001 Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, which governs the transfer
of information in criminal cases
But he described as "objectionable" the process being used,
whereby a U.S. court was making a direct order about data held
in another jurisdiction.
"The possible implications of this ruling are very serious
for Ireland and the European Union," he said.
"Compliance with the warrant may result in Microsoft, and
any other U. companies with operations in the EU which are
served with such warrants in the future, being in breach of the
Irish Data Protection Acts and the EU Data Protection
Directive," he said.
The prospect of emails held in Ireland being handed over has
drawn concern from technology companies - fearful of losing
revenue from foreign customers worried that U.S. law enforcement
might win broad power to seize their data.
Microsoft in particular was stung by revelations last year
by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden and
has been at pains to prove to customers that it does not allow
the U.S. government unchallenged access to personal data on its
servers.
The case appeared to be the first in which a corporation has
challenged a U.S. search warrant seeking data held abroad.
Murphy said that he had held talks with the European
Commission about the implications of the ruling and would
discuss the matter with the US Chargé d'Affaires and the
American Chamber of Commerce in Dublin.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Ediitng by Angus MacSwan)