Oct 13 The parents of an American hostage
threatened with beheading by Islamic State militants said in an
interview with "CBS This Morning" on Monday that they are unable
to meet the financial and other demands of their son's captors.
The parents of Abdul-Rahman Kassig, an aid worker abducted
on Oct. 1, 2013, did not elaborate on what Islamic State had
demanded in exchange for their son's freedom.
"Their demands have always been ones that we cannot
accommodate," Paula Kassig, the captive's mother, told the TV
program.
"CBS this Morning" reported that Kassig's parents received
an audio recording of their son two weeks ago in which he warned
that he was in danger if the United States did not halt its air
strikes.
The 26-year-old captive, an Indiana native, was threatened
in a video issued earlier this month by Islamic State that
showed the beheading of British aid worker Alan Henning, 47.
Kassig's parents told the TV program that they had kept his
capture secret for roughly a year on orders from Islamic State
militants but that the recent beheading of U.S. journalist
Steven Sotloff after his family had followed similar
instructions moved them to change tactics.
Kassig's family on Monday also made public additional
portions of a letter from their son they received earlier this
year from a hostage released by Islamic State.
In it, Kassig said he is kept together with other hostages,
with whom he plays chess and trivia games, but that the mental
strain of captivity has been "incredible."
"Don't worry Dad, if I do go down, I won't go thinking
anything but what I know to be true. That you and mom love me
more than the moon and the stars," the letter said.
A former U.S. Army soldier who deployed to Iraq in 2007,
Kassig was doing humanitarian work through Special Emergency
Response and Assistance, an organization he founded, when he was
taken captive while on his way to the eastern Syrian city of
Deir al-Zor, his family has said.
Kassig's first name was Peter before he converted to Islam
while in captivity, the family has said.
Henning's beheading was the fourth such killing of a
Westerner by Islamic State, following the deaths of two U.S.
journalists and another British aid worker.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)