* Countries need to export more, attract foreign investment
* Lender trying to create $4 bln fund for region
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, May 21 Industrialized nations have
stepped up plans to help countries swept up in the Arab Spring
rebuild their economies through more access to international
credit markets, investment and trade, a senior State Department
official said on Monday.
Undersecretary of State Robert Hormats said while headlines
from a G8 leaders' summit at the weekend focused on the economic
crisis in the euro zone, the meeting also underscored efforts
needed to stabilize the transition economies of Egypt, Libya,
Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.
The G8 launched the so-called Deauville Partnership last
year, including global lenders such as the IMF and World Bank,
after uprisings in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya ended decades-long
dictatorships and protests prompted political reforms in
countries such as Morocco and Jordan.
Hormats said there had been political and economic advances
in the countries since the Arab Spring events, but financial
conditions were still challenging and countries needed to export
more and attract foreign investment.
"This meeting ... was designed to give political support to
the countries and also recognize we need to continue to build,"
he told Reuters.
"Things are changing but they still have big financial
challenges and need resources. The fact that there is economic
weaknesses in their biggest Mediterranean markets is not helpful
to them," he added, referring to the euro zone economic crisis.
BOOSTING INVESTMENTS
The G8 agreed to create a capital markets access initiative
to help the five countries tap international capital markets
"under reasonable financing terms" to meet their financing needs
and allow government enterprises to invest in projects that
create jobs, according State Department and U.S. Treasury
statements on Monday.
G8 donors also agreed to create a new transition fund to
strengthen government institutions vital for economic
development, they added.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development was
also trying to change its charter to create a special fund worth
$4 billion to invest in the region over the next three years,
Hormats said.
"We'd like to get it done within the next month or so but
certainly by September," he said of the plans.
Hormats said further meetings around the Deauville
Partnership would take place at a G20 leaders' summit in Mexico
next month, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New
York in September, and at October meetings of the World Bank and
IMF in Tokyo.
He said he would travel to Paris and Tunis over the next few
days to encourage more investment and trade opportunities.
While budget constraints prevented the United States from
committing new aid to the countries, Hormats said Washington
could support through the United States Agency for International
Development (USAID), the Export-Import Bank of the United
States, and the Overseas Private Investment Corp.
Hormats said G8 efforts were also focused on improving
transparency and accountability in the countries, which will
help improve the business climate.
It would also facilitate the return under the Stolen Asset
Recovery Initiative, or StAR, run by the World Bank and United
Nations, of stolen loot stashed outside countries by former
senior government officials.
Political turmoil across the Middle East and North Africa
has translated into slower economic growth and forced some
governments to spend billions of dollars to create jobs and
counter rising costs to stave off further protests.
In addition, countries have been hard hit by the debt crisis
in the euro zone, which has triggered global economic
uncertainty and a slowdown in demand. Tourism, a major source of
revenue for both Tunisia and Egypt, has been hammered, while
worker remittances have fallen sharply.
Egypt is currently in talks with the IMF to finalize a $3.2
billion loan although analysts have put the country's financing
needs at about $15 billion. The Fund has said it could provide
$35 billion to help emerging Arab democracies.