MUNICH Feb 1 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Saturday that he remains hopeful that the Obama
administration's effort to broker a peace deal between Israelis
and Palestinians can succeed.
The United States hopes to complete a "framework" accord in
coming weeks and will then try to negotiate a final peace deal
by the end of 2014, a U.S. official said this week, according to
a participant in a briefing with American Jewish leaders.
"I am hopeful and we will keep working on it," Kerry, who
despite widespread scepticism is leading the U.S. effort to push
the two sides toward a deal, said during remarks at the Munich
security conference.
"I believe in the possibility or I wouldn't pursue this," he
said. "I don't think we're being quixotic ... We're working hard
because the consequences of failure are unacceptable."
U.S. envoy Martin Indyk said the framework would address
core issues in the conflict, including borders, security,
refugees and Jewish settlements, a participant in the briefing
said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, which
includes pro-settler parties, has already shown signs of strain
over talks on Palestinian statehood.
(Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Louise Ireland)