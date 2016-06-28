LONDON, June 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. courts
should remain open minded about migrants found working with
false identity papers in the agricultural sector as employers
were often to blame, a researcher who spent 10 years studying
migrant farm work said on Tuesday.
Sarah Horton, an anthropologist at the University of
Colorado, found undocumented or underage farm workers in
California were being given stolen, borrowed or forged identity
documents by employers in what is termed "identity masking".
Published in the Anthropology of Work Review, the study
found that farm workers described themselves as "working as
ghosts" with employers disguising their employment from state
and federal governments and hiding the use of child labour.
The study follows a federal appeals court ruling in May that
undocumented immigrants could be prosecuted for working under
forged, loaned or stolen documents. Horton said this did not
take into account employers exploiting the largely foreign
workers.
"Even as undocumented migrants may continue to be arrested
for 'identity theft' in states like Arizona, my research
illustrates the role of employers in providing workers with
invented and loaned documents," Horton said in a statement.
"It suggests that judges must carefully scrutinize any
charges levied against undocumented migrants for working (on)
loaned documents, as employers may have more to gain from this
practice than workers do."
Every year up to three million farm workers, mostly migrants
and almost half undocumented, travel from farm to farm, state to
state, to harvest crops, according to the Department of Labor
and research group Student Action with Farmworkers.
Data shows that 75 percent of farm workers in the United
States are from Mexico and they are some of the lowest paid,
least protected, workers in the country.
Student Action with Farmworkers said the states of
California, Texas, Washington, Florida, Oregon and North
Carolina have the largest numbers of farm workers.
Horton said 10 years of interviews and fieldwork with
migrant farm workers in California's Central Valley found not
only was there widespread identity masking among adult workers
but also among children in violation of child labour laws.
She said her research also uncovered that the process of
lending documents had become financially lucrative.
"In exchange for loaning their documents to workers, the
friends and family members of labor supervisors often give them
a kick-back," she said.
