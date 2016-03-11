NEW YORK, March 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Beaming
with pride, a Nepalese refugee in the kitchen of a New York
caterer holds up cauliflower florets she has steamed, battered
and fried, part of a cooking repertoire she says earns her a
living and keeps her spirits up.
At home in Kathmandu, explains Rachana, who did not want to
give her full name, cooking once brought her pleasure as she fed
her family delicacies from recipes inherited from her mother.
Then political violence struck, leaving a close relative
dead and forcing her to flee the country. Now her happiness
returns, she says, when she prepares traditional specialties for
Eat Offbeat, a New York food company where refugees make and
deliver ethnic fare.
The start-up company is one of several initiatives across
the country appealing to the appetites of Americans and giving
refugees opportunities to make a living. Others are located in
California, Utah and Texas.
"It's a very, very good feeling when people come to eat my
food, and they talk about how it is so good," Rachana said, clad
in a white apron.
On a recent day in the company's kitchen, she paced between
a counter and stove top where oil heated for the cauliflower, to
be served with a tangy tomato and tamari sauce flavored with the
herb fenugreek.
Although the cauliflower is a Chinese dish, Rachana, 53,
said she developed her own version in Nepal. "From the age of 16
years old I've been cooking," she said.
A half dozen refugees have found work at Eat Offbeat.
Until Rachana became a full-time chef, she scraped by for
nearly a decade in New York, speaking no English at first and
taking odd jobs.
Now she tells other Eat Offbeat workers: "Don't worry, you
can get whatever you like here. This is America."
COUNTERING HOSTILITY
Initiatives such as Eat Offbeat can serve as counterpoint to
anti-immigration sentiment, their proponents say.
The U.S. presidential race has been marked by candidates in
the Republican Party calling for immigrants to be kept out and
for those in the country to be sent back to their homelands.
A plan by President Barack Obama to admit some 10,000 Syrian
refugees has been met with resistance by many politicians and
pundits.
Despite the at-times hostile context, Eat Offbeat has found
success through its tantalizing tastes and hard work, said
co-founder Wissam Kahi.
It received more than 1,200 orders since a soft launch in
November. A smartphone app to take orders is in the works and
expanding to other cities is a possibility, he said.
"[The refugees] are bringing a skill to this country and
they are contributing," he said.
"They don't necessarily have to be a burden. It could be the
opposite. They bring a lot of value," added his sister Manal
Kahi, also a co-founder.
Across the country at the Spice Kitchen Incubator in Salt
Lake City, Utah, refugees from Somalia and Iraq also are
learning the food business.
Among them is Nour, who moved to the United States less than
a year ago to escape the civil war in Syria and has astonished
organizers with his talents. He, like Rachana, asked to be named
by his first name only to protect family members.
"His food is exceptional," said Grace Henley, who manages
the Spice Kitchen program for the International Rescue Committee
(IRC), a humanitarian aid organization. The IRC runs Spice
Kitchen and offers help to Eat Offbeat, which is private.
At Spice Kitchen, Nour has dubbed one dish "East meets
West," fusing rice, chicken and beef with Syrian spices and
Tex-Mex flavors to reflect his move to the American West from
Damascus.
"All this food diversity in our community makes it a more
interesting place to live," Henley said. "It makes it a more
delicious place to live."
Still, some refugee culinary projects have met resistance.
At Eat Offbeat this year, a handful of hate mails saying "go
home, stay there, make America great again" came to the company,
its Lebanese co-founders said.
The messages prompted the owners to remove the company's
street address from its website.
"Nothing serious, but better to be on the safe side," Wissam
Kahi said.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)