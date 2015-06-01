Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of ''Jupiter Ascending'' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES A man convicted of stalking actress Mila Kunis has escaped from a Los Angeles-area mental health facility by breaking out of a bathroom window, authorities said on Monday.

Stuart Lynn Dunn, 30, left the locked Olive Vista Behavioral Health Center in Pomona, a community less than 30 miles (48 km) east of Los Angeles, on Saturday evening, said Los Angeles County Deputy Chief Probation Officer Reaver Bingham.

Dunn was supposed to be taking a shower when he broke out of the facility, Bingham said. Police dogs were used to search for his scent in an unsuccessful attempt to catch him quickly after his escape.

"Any time you have a case like this where someone is obsessed with a particular individual we don't know what they are capable of, so we are treating it as if he is dangerous," Bingham said.

Kunis has been notified, and Los Angeles County probation officers were working with multiple law enforcement agencies in an effort to catch Dunn, Bingham said.

Dunn was convicted in January 2013 of stalking Kunis and was later placed on probation, but after he violated his probation he was sentenced to three years in state prison, Bingham said.

In late April, Dunn was released early from prison with work and good behavior credits and was transferred to the Pomona mental health facility, he said.

Kunis, who gained fame in the late 1990s on sitcom "That '70s Show" and had supporting roles in the dramatic films "Black Swan" and "The Book of Eli," is romantically involved with her former "That '70s Show" co-star Ashton Kutcher and the couple have a baby together.

A spokeswoman for the actress did not return a call or email seeking comment.

