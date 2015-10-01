By Idrees Ali
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. government's testing
underestimates how much fuel cars will burn on the road, and the
problem has gotten worse, according to a study released on
Thursday.
The release of the study funded by the Department of
Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory comes as regulators in
the United States, Canada and Europe tighten their scrutiny of
how cars perform in real-world conditions.
That comes after Volkswagen admitted last month
to equipping its diesel cars with software that made the cars
run clean in laboratory tests in order to hide actual emissions
.
The gap between the better performance of cars in testing by
regulators and the lower fuel economy drivers experience has
been widely known. But a wider gap could jeopardize the United
States from reaching its targets for reducing carbon emissions,
according to the study by researchers at self reported the
University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge
Fuel economy measurements used to certify compliance with
federal regulations overestimated engine efficiency by roughly
15 percent for much of the 1990s and 2000s, research found.
But the Oak Ridge study found that driver-cited fuel economy
was 25 percent below government estimates in 2013 and about 22
percent lower this year and last.
"The important thing is to see that the gap has been
increasing by model year. We have to keep track of it and
monitor to see that it doesn't increase," said David Greene, a
senior fellow at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and one
of the researchers.
The report analyzed approximately 75,000 individual fuel
economy estimates reported by drivers to the EPA online.
Responding to the report, the EPA said that while its
"testing cannot and does not purport to reflect national average
driving behavior, weather, and traffic conditions," its fuel
economy label on cars accounts for those variables.
"Since 2008 average fuel economy as reported by drivers has
been very closely aligned with the fuel economy labels," said
Christie St. Clair, a spokeswoman with the EPA.
The VW scandal was unearthed by researchers at the
U.S.-based nonprofit International Council on Clean
Transportation, which hired researchers at a West Virginia
University lab.
A 2013 study by the ICCT found an even wider gap between
testing and real world carbon emissions. That study found the
gap had increased from 8 percent in 2001 to 38 percent in 2013.
The study concluded that up to half of that gap could be the
result of manufacturers designing vehicles that would perform
better in lab testing.
The EPA said last week that it would step up its emissions
testing on all kinds of vehicles in road driving conditions
after the VW admission of cheating on emissions testing.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali, additional reporting by Patrick
Rucker; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)