NEW YORK Aug 20 Americans drove more miles this
June than ever before, data showed on Thursday, highlighting the
surprisingly rapid pickup in driving activity that is pushing
gasoline use toward a new record.
The combination of cheaper fuel, an improving economy and
summer school holidays fueled a 3.9 percent jump in the number
of miles driven in June, the fastest growth rate since January,
according to Federal Highway Administration data.
Vehicle miles traveled on all roads and streets rose to
275.1 billion miles, it said, exceeding the previous high from
June 2007. Year to date, miles driven are up 3.5 percent from
2015.
The figures add to signs that the slump in oil prices has
triggered a much bigger than expected revival in U.S. gasoline
demand, which has helped sustain robust refinery profit margins
and prevented an even larger global crude glut from developing.
The increase in activity versus last year likely accelerated
in the summer as discretionary travel picked up, especially with
average retail prices still hovering below $3 a gallon.
"During course of the year, it can be difficult for the
average person to significantly increase the number of miles
they're driving. You're not going to drive around the block a
few extra times just because gas is cheap," according to AAA
spokesman Michael Green.
"The stronger economy and cheaper gas have given people the
confidence to travel more, and they're taking advantage of that
in the summer when they've got free time."
Gasoline demand in the first five months of the year rose
2.8 percent from 2014 to nearly 9 million barrels per day (bpd),
according to Energy Information Administration data (EIA). U.S.
gasoline use accounts for about a tenth of global crude demand.
Because monthly EIA oil consumption data is released only
two months in arrears, the DOT traffic data has become an
important early gauge for underlying consumer demand.
Weekly EIA figures, which are estimated based on inventories
and exports rather than verified domestic sales, had already
signaled further strong growth in gasoline use this summer. U.S.
gasoline supplied was running at around 9.7 million bpd over the
past three weeks, which would be the highest on record.
Driving activity may have picked up again this month, as
nationwide prices turned lower again. One in three motorists
were expecting to drive more in August, according to a NACS
survey released earlier this month.
