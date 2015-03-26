By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 26 The Pentagon's notoriously
slow, bureaucratic and wasteful acquisition system is eroding
America's military technological edge and must be reformed,
Senator John McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, said on Thursday.
The Arizona Republican, a former presidential candidate and
prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, vowed to shake up how
the Pentagon buys weapons by removing regulatory and legislative
barriers to innovation, increasing accountability and promoting
investment in game-changing technologies.
"Our failing defense acquisition system is not just a
budgetary scandal; it is a national security crisis," he told
the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington
think tank.
McCain pledged to scrutinize "large and costly programs of
record," a direct jab at big weapons makers including Lockheed
Martin Corp, Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp
, which dominate the current system.
He also announced plans to examine the way the U.S. Defense
Department is organized, and whether the Goldwater-Nichols
reforms enacted 30 years ago to better integrate the military
services were working as intended, or simply fueling the
expansion of the Pentagon bureaucracy and officer corps.
"We are now flirting with disaster," McCain said, warning
that the U.S. military risked losing its technological edge
given rapid advances by U.S. adversaries, its own inefficiency,
and years of wasteful spending, compounded by congressional
budget caps due to resume in fiscal 2016.
"Our Defense Department has grown larger but less capable,
more complex but less innovative, more proficient at defeating
low-tech adversaries but more vulnerable to high-tech ones,"
McCain said, noting that the Pentagon spent $46 billion between
2001 and 2011 on a dozen programs that never became operational.
McCain said he saw an opportunity to enact meaningful
reforms over the next two years given a similar reform drive by
Representative Mac Thornberry, chairman of the House Armed
Services Committee, and the new defense secretary, Ash Carter.
He said his committee was looking at how to give the top
uniformed officers and civilian leaders of the military services
greater responsibility for acquisition, promote more innovation,
and speed up the acquisition cycle.
"Innovation is measured in 18-month cycles in the commercial
market. The Defense Department has acquisition cycles that can
last 18 years," he said.
He also called for steps to attract nontraditional
commercial and international suppliers by removing regulatory
barriers and addressing impediments such as export controls and
"Buy America" restrictions.
